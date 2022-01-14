Man United transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo injury EXCLUSIVE, Inzaghi to replace Rangnick, and Pogba wanted by PSG

Man United transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo injury EXCLUSIVE, Inzaghi to replace Rangnick, Pogba wanted by PSG

SunSport can exclusively reveal that CRISTIANO RONALDO is dealing with a separate knee injury that kept him out of Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United is uncertain, with reports in France indicating that PSG is interested in signing him.

Should their pursuit of top target Declan Rice fail, United are keeping an eye on Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi is also being considered as a long-term replacement for Ralf Rangnick.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and rumors…

Roo says, “Ron isn’t right.”

Wayne Rooney, the manager of Derby County, has gone against Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo by insisting that the club should be winning titles.

Rooney and Ronaldo played for United for five years, winning a slew of trophies, including three Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League.

Many believed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s return to Old Trafford would restore the club’s former glory, but the Red Devils are still in a state of decline.

United should be a top-three team at the very least, according to the Portugal captain, but Rooney believes they should be a “top-one team.”

The club’s all-time leading scorer also heaped pressure on interim manager Ralf Rangnick, insisting that he must still find a way to win trophies.

“Manchester United must be a top-one team, not a top-three team,” Rooney said.

“Those are the expectations of the fans and the club.”

“Of course, they’re going through a tough time, but make no mistake: that’s a team that needs to be winning championships.”

“It has to be winning trophies, and that’s the pressure of coming to Manchester United to play or work.”

“They must return to that level.”

I’m confident they’ll take the appropriate steps to return them to their original location.”

The approach of the Red Devils and Inzaghi

According to reports in Italy, Manchester United has approached Simone Inzaghi to succeed Ralf Rangnick.

In November, German Rangnick took over for sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until the end of the season.

Inter’s Inzaghi has begun learning English, according to Corriere Dello Sport, with the goal of coaching internationally.

Rangnick, who is expected to stay on at United as a consultant after his interim role ends, is said to have identified Inzaghi as a possible successor.

The younger brother of the former Lazio striker…

