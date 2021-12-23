Man United transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo is “the reason Haaland started playing football,” and Paul Pogba is set to stay in January.

MANCHESTER UNITED has resumed training following a Covid outbreak, with a match against Newcastle scheduled for December 27.

Ralf Rangnick, according to reports, will be given £75 million in January to improve his squad.

Rangnick is said to have spoken with Erling Haaland’s father as United look to sign the Dortmund star, who previously stated that Cristiano Ronaldo inspired him to start playing football.

In the meantime, despite having only 18 months left on his contract, Paul Pogba is said to be staying put in January.

According to reports, the Red Devils are also interested in completing Boubacar Kamara’s transfer during the January transfer window.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Here you’ll find the most up-to-date Man United transfer news, rumors, and updates.

Manchester United’s next five games

Manchester United is gearing up to play five games in just 19 days as the club prepares for the festive season.

What percentage of these games will they win?

Man Utd are hoping to make a comeback.

Manchester United haven’t played since a 1-0 win over Norwich on December 11th.

Their matches against Brentford and Brighton have been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in their squad.

But they’ll be back in action on Monday when they visit relegation-threatened Newcastle.

Can Ralf Rangnick’s team maintain their unbeaten streak after six games?

When going to a Premier League game,

Here’s everything you need to know about going to a Premier League match in the near future.

Manchester United has hired a new assistant coach.

Ewan Sharp has been named assistant coach and analyst for Manchester United.

Matches from the Premier League will be broadcast on British television.

The Premier League matches that will be broadcast on UK television between Boxing Day and December 28 are listed below.

It’s been a whirlwind few days!

Richards mocks Neville, a pundit.

Micah Richards has revealed what he would get Manchester United legend Gary Neville as a hilarious Christmas present.

During a festive chat with Roy Keane, the former Manchester City star made the remark about what it was like in the dressing room for Nev.

Richards and Keane have only recently become colleagues through their punditry work at Sky. Keane played with Neville for years at Old Trafford, while Richards has only recently become a colleague of the ex-right-back through their punditry work.

In a conversation with Sky’s Micah Richards and Roy Keane for their Driving Home for Christmas special, the ex-City and Aston Villa striker revealed what he’d get Nev.

“I know what I’d get him,” he explained.

“Ahhhh, Gary’s alright,” Keane interjected, “a mask so he shuts up.”

Richards quickly clarified his remark, saying,

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.