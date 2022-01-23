Man United transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo’s cryptic message, Milinkovic-Savic’s BOOST, Rangnick’s 500K BONUS, and Haaland’s latest

Man United transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s cryptic message, Milinkovic-Savic’s BOOST, Rangnick’s 500K BONUS, and Haaland’s latest

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United’s starting lineup as the Red Devils defeated West Ham 1-0 at Old Trafford to reclaim their place in the top four.

The Portugal international threw a tantrum after being substituted in United’s midweek win over Brentford, and his latest post has Red Devils fans scratching their heads.

Meanwhile, if United qualify for the Champions League, interim manager Ralf Rangnick will receive a half-million-pound BONUS.

United are “always” first in line for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the transfer market.

The Red Devils are in pole position to sign the 26-year-old, according to Corriere dello Sport.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with everything going on at Old Trafford…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

FOUR IN THE TOP

After that stunning win over West Ham, Manchester United is back in the Premier League’s top four.

Marcus Rashford tapped home late in injury time.

United will play Middlesbrough in the FA Cup next.

CRYPTIC CRISIS is a cryptographic crisis that occurs when a person

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post has Manchester United fans scratching their heads.

After being subbed off against Brentford in midweek, the Red Devils’ talisman threw a tantrum.

Ralf Rangnick, the 36-year-old’s boss, later told him to tone down his attitude.

He played the entire 90 minutes in Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Ham, but fans were left scratching their heads after the final whistle.

“One more important win before the Premier League stoppage, one more step towards our goals,” he wrote on Instagram following Marcus Rashford’s late winner.

“The road ahead is bumpy and full of stumbling blocks, but we’re sticking together and working hard to make our fans proud! Let’s go, Devils!”

Fans of the Red Devils, good morning.

Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp winner against West Ham propelled Manchester United into the top four.

Rashford scored the game’s final goal to lift United above the Londoners in the Premier League table.

Despite being pleased with the win, interim coach Ralf Rangnick admitted he was still ‘not quite happy’ with his team’s on-ball performance.

“I’m still not happy with how we play in possession of the ball,” the German said, “so this will have to be the next steps in the coming weeks so that we can also find better solutions in possession of the ball.”

The date has been set for Rangnick to…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.