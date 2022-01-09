Man United transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo’s future EXCLUSIVE, Paul Pogba’s return boost, Neves’ transfer, and Aston Villa’s preparation LIVE

Man United transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo’s future EXCLUSIVE, Pogba’s boost, Neves’ transfer, and Aston Villa’s preparation LIVE

CRISTIANO RONALDO has discussed his future at Manchester United with his agent, SunSport can exclusively reveal.

Following reports of a fall-out between Ralf Rangnick and the senior player, Jorge Mendes has flown to the United Kingdom to speak with the 36-year-old about his status at Old Trafford.

Following a thigh injury, United doctors have given Paul Pogba the go-ahead to resume full training.

United have offered Pogba a new contract, according to SunSport, before he walks out the door for nothing.

If he signs on the dotted line, the Frenchman will become one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

Axel Tuanzebe, 24, has joined Napoli on loan after leaving Aston Villa after a loan spell there.

Meanwhile, West Ham have set a £100 million asking price for Declan Rice, but Manchester United are confident of luring him north.

United are also keen to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves this month, as SunSport can exclusively reveal.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and rumors…

Exclusive – More on Ronaldo

“Cristiano is very concerned about what is happening at United,” a source close to Ronaldo’s situation said.

“The team is getting a lot of flak, and he knows he’s one of the leaders.”

“There are a lot of issues, and Cristiano is under a lot of stress.”

“He is desperate for his United move to be a success, but he is beginning to realize that winning trophies with the current squad will be difficult.”

“Jorge came to see him, and they spent some time talking about how things are going, what the problems are, how they might be solved, and what the solutions might be.”

There isn’t anything that hasn’t been considered.

More on Paul Pogba’s return to training

Pogba, 28, has impressed Rangnick with his demeanor, and the midfielder is expected to return to the first team by the end of January, according to PHIL THOMAS.

He is in the final six months of his United contract and can talk to interested clubs on the continent about a summer free transfer.

Insiders claim, however, that this hasn’t deterred Pogba from putting his head down and focusing on returning to assist United in their push for a top-four finish.

Rangnick insisted that it would be a…

