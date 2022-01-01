Man United transfer news: Declan Rice EXCLUSIVELY for £100 million, Julian Alvarez talks, Cristiano Ronaldo LATEST, Henderson loan

MANCHESTER UNITED are confident of signing Declan Rice from West Ham for £100 million this summer, according to SunSport.

United are expected to seize the opportunity in the coming weeks to lay the groundwork for a big bid for the England star at the end of the season, according to SunSport.

In other news, the new interim manager is said to have blocked Dean Henderson’s potential loan move away from Old Trafford this month.

Henderson, who has only made two appearances this season, had expressed interest in a loan move in the New Year.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are considered serious contenders for the signing of Barcelona’s star defender Ronald Araujo.

According to reports, the Uruguayan hero has a £168 million release clause.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and rumors…

Cresswell is being pursued by the Red Devils and Liverpool.

EXCLUSIVE: Leeds United are battling to keep home-grown centre-back Charlie Cresswell after his impressive Premier League debut.

Since his top-flight debut in September, the England Under-21 international has piqued the interest of top clubs, with Liverpool and Manchester United among his biggest supporters.

Cresswell, 19, is a Leeds fan who is happy to stay, but he could find himself in the middle of a transfer battle by the end of the season.

Cresswell has a long-term contract with the Whites, but if they go down and need to sell, he could be one of the first to go.

Following his start in the 2-1 defeat against West Ham at Elland Road, the teenager has appeared four times in the Premier League this season.

After that match, he came off the bench three times, with his most recent appearance coming in a 3-2 loss away at Chelsea on December 11.

In September, Cresswell started the Carabao Cup third round win over Fulham, in addition to his Premier League appearances.

The young defender has also made nine Premier League 2 appearances, as the son of former Leeds striker Richard, who played for Leeds from 2005 to 2007.

Rice is expected to be signed for £100 million by United.

EXCLUSIVE: West Ham’s poor December has boosted Manchester United’s chances of signing Declan Rice.

Rice is one of United’s top summer transfer targets, and interim manager Ralf Rangnick agreed to the club continuing their detailed evaluation of him.

They are aware that they will require £100 million to persuade West Ham to sell their England midfielder.

However, there were genuine fears that the Irons would sabotage any deal by qualifying for the Champions League.

They’d get a lot of money if they played top-level European football…

