Erling Haaland teases, Boubacar Kamara is dubbed “Rangnick’s first signing,” and Cavani is on his way to Barcelona.

Man United transfer news: Cavani to Barcelona: Erling Haaland hints, Boubacar Kamara dubbed “Rangnick’s first signing,”

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly keen to complete the transfer of Boubacar Kamara in the January transfer window.

Based on age and profile, the 22-year-old French defensive midfielder has been impressing for Marseille and would be Ralf Rangnick’s first signing at Old Trafford.

United is one of several clubs interested in signing Erling Haaland, who has been told he can leave Borussia Dortmund.

Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, is reportedly interested in a shock move to Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

PSG is also rumored to be interested in bringing the England international to the club.

Rashford’s United contract expires in 18 months, and he has yet to play for the club this season.

Another United striker, Edinson Cavani, is reportedly close to joining Barcelona as a player-coach.

Manchester United is said to be the only serious bidder for Dortmund midfielder Erling Haaland, according to reports in Germany.

Indeed, if forced to sell, the German club is said to want Haaland to join them at Old Trafford.

As a result of this, Mason Greenwood, who is already “upset” that Cristiano Ronaldo’s name appears first on the teamsheet, may be forced out.

Manchester United is reportedly in talks with River Plate to sign striker Julian Alvarez.

The Red Devils could sign him for just £17 million if they act quickly, saving them £4 million over his release clause.

United made contact with the South American club in recent weeks, according to Argentine newspaper Ole.

Alvarez, 21, has racked up 24 goals and 15 assists in 46 games this season.

Some of Europe’s top clubs are said to be interested in signing the five-cap Argentina international.

Bayern Munich, Juventus, AC Milan, and Atletico Madrid have all been mentioned as possible partners in the past.

Manchester United target Erling Haaland hasn’t ruled out staying at Dortmund next season.

“Haaland can wait for everyone,” Mino Raiola, the in-demand striker’s agent, said.

“We have a pre-agreement because there is no club.”

“We’ll do everything we can to find the best…

