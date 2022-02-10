Man United transfer news LIVE: £45m Zaniolo battle, Ronaldo’s latest, Poch’s PSG ‘exit,’ Martial’s Real Madrid rejection – latest

Man Utd transfer news LIVE: £45m Zaniolo battle, Ronaldo LATEST, Poch PSG’s ‘exit,’ Martial turned down Real Madrid – latest

MANCHESTER UNITED made their return to the Premier League this week, but were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley.

Cristiano Ronaldo entered the game as a late substitute, but he cut a frustrated figure in the closing stages at Turf Moor.

PSG manager Maurico Pochettino has been linked with a summer transfer for the Portuguese superstar.

Right here, you can keep up with all of the latest Old Trafford news and transfer rumors…

Pochettino is a target for Manchester United’s players.

MARTIN BLACKBURN reports that Manchester United’s stars want Mauricio Pochettino to take over in the summer.

With new chief executive Richard Arnold in place, the Red Devils are expected to ramp up their search for a permanent leader.

And word on the street is that the players want former Tottenham manager Poch to take the job.

United’s hierarchy will be keeping a close eye on Ajax manager Erik ten Hag in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, as SunSport reported last month, interim manager Ralf Rangnick still has a chance to persuade the board that he is the right man for the job in the long run.

The fact that current PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has previously worked in the Premier League is seen as a major plus by the current squad.

Wag circus receives a slam from Nev.

During the 2006 World Cup, Gary Neville slammed the Wag circus for turning Baden Baden into a paparazzi haven.

Coleen Rooney, Wayne Rooney’s wife, was one of the founding members of the England players’ partners’ group.

“There were nights when we went out and had a good time, but we did nothing wrong,” she said.

“We never dragged the players out of the hotel to join us on our outings.”

“Of all the tournaments, I’d say that was the one where we felt like a big England family.”

“There should be no distractions for elite sports teams,” said Neville.

“It’s a World Cup, after all.”

There were so many distractions that you wouldn’t believe it.

“When I think back on that 2006 tournament and how it was handled, the build-up to it, which was obviously the Wags and their families traveling, Wayne’s injury, coming late, ‘the big man’s here,’ and all that kind of nonsense, it was just a nonsense.”

Rooney used to look for fights in Manchester as a kid.

MARTIN LIPTON reports that Wayne Rooney has admitted that he and his pals used to scour Manchester for punch-ups.

