Man United transfer news LIVE: Anthony Martial requests to LEAVE, Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Florian Wirtz are the latest additions.

Man United transfer news LIVE: Anthony Martial requests to LEAVE, Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Florian Wirtz are the latest arrivals

MANCHESTER UNITED has been dealt a setback after Anthony Martial demanded to be released from the club.

The Frenchman has not been a regular this season, and manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that he is looking for a new challenge.

However, according to Rangnick, no bid has been made for the Monaco star, so he is likely to remain at Old Trafford.

“Yes, we spoke on Wednesday,” the German replied.

We talked for a long time.

“He told me that he’s been at Manchester United for seven years and that he believes it’s time for a change, to go somewhere else.”

“In some ways, this is understandable; I could follow his thoughts, but it’s also important to consider the club’s situation.”

“We have Covid times, three competitions in which we still have high hopes.”

“I told him that as long as no club is interested in him, and that it should not only be in the player’s best interests, but also in the best interests of the club,” she said.

“As far as I’m aware, no other club has made an offer, and he will stay as long as that remains the case.”

