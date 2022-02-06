Man United transfer news LIVE: Antonio Rudiger FREE, Cristiano Ronaldo updates, Declan Rice warning, Pochettino ‘exit’ from PSG

Antonio Rudiger is free, Cristiano Ronaldo is on the move, Declan Rice is on the move, and Mauricio Pochettino is set to leave PSG.

MANCHESTER UNITED will play Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday.

According to reports, United is considering a free transfer swoop for Chelsea star defender Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international’s contract expires in the summer, and he appears to be no closer to re-signing with the west London club.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice of West Ham could be approached, but the midfielder recently gave a new interview in which he revealed some bad news for United.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with everything that’s going on at Old Trafford…

Martial’s Sevilla debut is a disappointment for him.

Following his loan move from Manchester United, Anthony Martial had a frustrating debut for Sevilla against Osasuna.

After claims that he refused to be a substitute against Aston Villa, the French striker had a public spat with Red Devils manager Ralf Rangnick last month.

On social media, the 26-year-old denied the allegations, and his move to LaLiga was eventually forced through.

Martial will have hoped to make an immediate impact for his new team last night as they attempted to close the gap on leaders Real Madrid.

He and his teammates, on the other hand, had a difficult evening after Sevilla blew a chance to win by missing a stoppage-time penalty.

Martial was given his first start in FOUR MONTHS, but he looked rusty the entire game before being taken off with 14 minutes remaining.

United are keeping an eye on Rudiger.

According to reports, Manchester United is considering a free transfer swoop for Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger.

The German defender’s contract expires in the summer, and he doesn’t appear to be any closer to re-signing with the west London club.

Rudiger is said to have turned down a contract worth £200,000 per week.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United, who are managed by Ralf Rangnick, are ‘watching developments closely’ due to Rudiger’s contract situation.

Rangnick will step down as manager at the end of the season to make way for a younger, long-term replacement.

Rangnick, on the other hand, is a big fan of Rudiger and would love to see him play for United.

Rice vs. midfielders from Manchester United

Declan Rice has been linked with a lucrative transfer to Manchester United, but how does he compare to McFred?

Good morning, Manchester United supporters.

West Ham manager David Moyes has warned Premier League bigwigs that Declan Rice’s services will cost more than £100 million.

