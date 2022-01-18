Bellingham is a ‘top summer target,’ Martial returns to training, Haaland returns to action, and Bruno earns a bonus, according to the latest Man United transfer news.

Manchester United’s main summer transfer target, according to reports, is JUDE BELLINGHAM.

Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford is up in the air, and the England midfielder is reportedly being monitored.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial has resumed training after angrily denying that he refused to play in Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa.

He wrote on social media, “I will never refuse to play a match for Man United.”

“In my seven years here, I’ve never disrespected the club or the fans, and I never will.”

And Erling Haaland has chastised Borussia Dortmund for pressuring him into making a hasty decision about his future.

We’ll keep you updated on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and gossip in our live blog…

Summertime in Bellingham is a dream come true.

Manchester United’s top summer target is Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

United’s management wants to sign Bellingham regardless of who is in charge in the dugout, according to The Athletic.

Paul Pogba, Manchester United’s star midfielder, will be a free agent in June.

As a result, Manchester United will need to strengthen their midfield.

Bruno’s contract came with a bonus.

In order to stay at Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes wants to become one of the club’s highest earners.

Fernandes signed a five-year contract with a 12-month extension option when he joined United in 2020.

The playmaker was reportedly in talks for a new lucrative contract worth around £250,000 per week, according to reports.

‘Those talks have been temporarily shelved,’ according to The Athletic, after the Portugal international’s representatives turned down an offer in the autumn.

They claim that talks will resume in May after the current season is over.

A Manchester United player allegedly warned an opponent not to eat the’s***’ food provided for them at Old Trafford.

United now gives both players and opponents packed lunches due to the new Covid-19 restrictions.

On a table outside the changing rooms of the Theatre of Dreams, the boxes are placed.

The post-match food, however, was mostly untouched, according to the Daily Mail.

They claim that one player was so unhappy with the food that he warned one of their opponents.

‘Don’t eat them,’ a Red Devils player reportedly told an opponent.

