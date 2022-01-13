Man United transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo EXCLUSIVE, youngsters wary of CR7, Pogba wanted by PSG, Zakaria on the radar

Man United transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo EXCLUSIVE, youngsters wary of CR7, Pogba wanted by PSG, Zakaria on the move

PAUL POGBA’S future at Manchester United is uncertain, with reports in France indicating that PSG is interested in signing him.

Plus, as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the Manchester United squad, we’ve got the latest on his future.

Meanwhile, Denis Zakaria and Amadou Haidara are reportedly being watched by United.

Tariq Lamptey, a £40 million right-back from Brighton, is said to be a target for the Red Devils.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and rumors…

Statistics aren’t Ron’s message.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s return, Manchester United has had a better win rate when he is not on the field.

Ronaldo’s fearsome old-school approach to training, diet, and vision for the future is intimidating Red Devils teammates, SunSport can exclusively reveal.

However, statistics show that United has performed better this season without Ronaldo.

Since his free transfer from Juventus last summer, the 36-year-old has played in 21 games.

Despite scoring 14 goals in those appearances, United only won ten of them.

There have been four ties and an incredible seven defeats.

In each game involving Ronaldo, United has scored an average of 1.6 goals while conceding 1.5.

The Red Devils now have a 48 percent overall win rate.

When Ronaldo does not play, that number jumps to FIFTY percent.

The Red Devils are terrified of Ron.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United’s stars are terrified of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is attempting to kick-start the club’s season.

Ronaldo has been shocked by the club’s culture and some of his teammates’ attitudes, predicting a “nightmare” season unless things change.

“If you don’t want my help, do your job,” he told United’s young stars.

During his first spell at Old Trafford, the Portuguese superstar and five-time Ballon d’Or winner, 36, grew up in a tough environment, surrounded by the likes of Roy Keane and the Class of ’92.

Now that he’s returned, he’s attempting to fill the role of senior player, but he’s finding that he’s not being heard.

Many players, particularly on the pitch, are intimidated by him.

SunSport understands that some players are afraid of the repercussions if they make a mistake or fail to pass to him.

Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo's legendary manager, had to call a halt to some intensely competitive training sessions because…

