Man United transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo injury, Erling Haaland updates, Rangnick wants Eric Ten Hag, Maguire warns

Man United transfer news LIVE: The latest on Ronaldo's injury, Erling Haaland's status, Rangnick's interest in Eric Ten Hag, and Maguire's warning

Cristiano Ronaldo of MANCHESTER UNITED has been told to STOP his rants because they are not helping anyone.

The 36-year-old Portuguese striker threw a hissy fit after being sent off in Wednesday’s 3-1 Premier League victory over Brentford.

“I don’t think this will be to anyone’s benefit — not to his benefit, not to the benefit of team-mates,” United manager Ralf Rangnick warned.

“I don’t blame him, but any manager would prefer it wasn’t so emotional, especially in front of the cameras.”

If the five-time Ballon d’Or winner decides to stay at United this summer, he will reportedly be subjected to a 25% pay cut if they do not qualify for Europe’s top club competition.

Meanwhile, Rangnick is said to be interested in hiring Ajax manager Eric ten Hag as a permanent manager this summer.

Rangnick’s viewpoint is not shared by everyone in the United hierarchy, according to reports.

Harry Maguire issued a cautionary statement.

Harry Maguire has been warned that retaining his place in Manchester United’s starting lineup will be a difficult task.

Because Victor Lindelof was given time off following a break-in at his home, the United captain only plays against West Ham at home.

After a recent injury to Maguire, Ralf Rangnick preferred to start Lindelof and Raphael Varane in the 3-1 win at Brentford.

“Harry has been playing since the day I arrived,” said the boss.

He was injured against Burnley and missed the next two or three games.

“For the Brentford game, he was fully fit for the first time, and I explained to him that I didn’t want to make any changes because Victor and Rapha were doing well and their partnership was working well.”

“Now that Victor is out, Harry will start from the beginning and, of course, will be the team’s captain once more.”

According to Bild, Ralf Rangnick will not be able to bring in top target Amadou Haidara.

United will not approve the signing until the club’s expensive squad players have been sold or loaned out.

United are ‘afraid’ to rebuild their squad around Rangnick’s long-term plans and style in case a permanent manager with a different vision is appointed.

But that could change soon, as Paul Pogba’s contract is set to expire in the summer.

