Man United transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo storms down tunnel AGAIN, Anthony Martial asks to LEAVE, Haaland and Wirtz are the latest additions.

MANCHESTER UNITED has been dealt a setback after Anthony Martial demanded to be released from the club.

This year, the Frenchman has not been a regular, and manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that he is looking for a new challenge.

However, according to Rangnick, no bid has been made for the Monaco star, so he is likely to remain at Old Trafford.

“He explained to me that he’s been at Manchester United for seven years and that he feels it’s time for a change, to go somewhere else,” the German said.

“This is understandable in some ways; I could follow his thoughts, but it’s also necessary to consider the club’s current situation.”

“We have Covid times, and we have three competitions in which we have high hopes.”

“I told him that as long as no club is interested in him, and that it should not only be in the player’s best interests, but also in the best interests of the club,” she said.

“As far as I’m aware, no other club has made an offer, and he will stay as long as that remains the case.”

On the pitch, United were dreadful as they escaped Newcastle with a 1-1 draw that was barely deserved.

Gary Neville singled out Cristiano Ronaldo for criticism after he again stormed down the tunnel, ignoring the travelling Man United fans.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and gossip…

SPEAK IN CLASS

Alan Shearer was spotted watching Manchester United play Newcastle at St James’ Park.

The former England centre forward, who hung on for a 1-1 draw, was not impressed by the Red Devils.

On Twitter, he even referred to United as “very average.”

Tonight’s game was played in a fantastic atmosphere, with @NUFC putting in a strong performance against a below-average @ManUtd side.

RANKINGS OF PLAYERS

Toby Gannon of Sunsport has the ratings for United’s performance against Newcastle United, if that can be called that.

He admits that Marcus Rashford was inept, but Cristiano Ronaldo can also hang his head in shame.

United’s star player was De Gea.

The full list of ratings can be found below.

MAN UTD FT NEWCASTLE 1-1

The Red Devils hung in there at the end to earn a point in a game they dominated.

The second half performance was much better, but they were fortunate to be saved late on by a post and a David De Gea save.

however,

