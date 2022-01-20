Man United transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo STORMS OFF amid reports of his retirement, Pogba ‘in PSG talks,’ and ‘Lingard to Newcastle’

CRISTIANO RONALDO is set to leave Manchester United this summer if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League, according to SunSport.

Ronaldo returned from injury to start in United’s win over Brentford, but he was visibly enraged after being substituted and was later seen arguing with manager Ralf Rangnick.

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

PSG has been linked with the midfielder.

Jesse Lingard could also be on his way, with Newcastle keen on a loan deal.

Donny van de Beek has already turned down a loan move to Tyneside because he does not want to be involved in a relegation fight.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with everything that’s going on at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay’s performance against Brentford last night was praised by interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick as “exemplary.”

“Scott McTominay was exemplary, a true leader, and his leadership was positively infectious to the other players,” Rangnick said.

“Then we could get some counter-attacking opportunities, and Bruno Fernandes’ assists on the second and third goals were fantastic.”

“He was dissatisfied with his decision to chip the ball.”

In that situation, it would be more difficult for us to cope if the score was 1-1.

“We were second best in almost every aspect of the game in the first half, with sloppy passing, missing 50-50 situations, and barely winning any second balls.”

“We were nervous on the counter-attack and were fortunate to have a draw at halftime.”

“A couple of great saves from David De Gea again, and we showed a different side in the second half.”

“We discussed what we needed to do in terms of raising our demands and standards in terms of our physicality, but our wingers would have stayed wider to pin back their wing-backs.”

United’s position on the Lingard transfer

Jesse Lingard was only allowed to leave Manchester United on one condition in the January transfer window.

Lingard has been linked with a move to Newcastle this month, but United will only let him go on loan.

According to talkSPORT, the Red Devils are willing to sell the versatile midfielder for a £3.5 million loan fee.

Last season, the England international spent the second half of the season with West Ham United, where he made an impression in east London.

Let’s be Franke for a moment.

Manchester United were not 2-0 down at halftime last night, according to Brentford manager Thomas Franke.

“I understand goals change the momentum of games,” Franke said.

