Man United transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s return, PSG’s interest in Pogba, Zakaria’s interest, and Haidara’s interest

PAUL POGBA’S future at Manchester United is uncertain, with reports in France indicating that PSG is interested in signing him.

Denis Zakaria and Amadou Haidara are also said to be on United’s radar.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are reportedly interested in Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey, who is valued at £40 million.

And we’ve got all the latest on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future as he returns to the Manchester United squad.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date with all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and rumors…

Dybala is expected to join Juventus in the summer.

Paulo Dybala is expected to leave Juventus this summer, after receiving strong interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in recent years.

The 28-year-old Argentina striker, who has 31 caps for his country, joined the Italian giants from Palermo in 2015.

For generosity, Ron comes out on top.

Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly spent tens of thousands of pounds on club shirts for fans and rival players during his legendary career, according to Ben Foster.

Foster, an ex-Old Trafford goalkeeper, believes the 36-year-old Old Trafford striker is one of football’s most generous players.

“What you don’t know is that we footballers actually have to pay for every single shirt we give away,” the Watford goalkeeper explained on his own YouTube channel.

“Don’t get me wrong: this isn’t going to touch Cristiano’s bank account in any way.”

“However, let us run the numbers to see how many shirts this guy has given away.”

“So, he’s played 1,100 games in his career, and each game comes with two shirts.”

“I’m not saying he gives away every shirt every game, but over the course of 1,100 games, you’d like to think he’s given away one every game, give or take one or two.”

“If you look at the current prices of these shirts, the current Man United home shirt costs £100.

“Don’t get me wrong, they were a little cheaper back in the day, around £50 or £60.”

So, let’s see how much they cost on average.”

For VDB, Toon in

Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are both interested in loaning Manchester United’s Donny Van de Beek.

The 24-year-old is being offered to the Magpies by the Red Devils, according to the Manchester Evening News.

In the summer, the Dutch international came close to joining Everton, but he decided to stay at United because he expected to play more.

He’s only made 13 appearances so far, and the majority of them have been seen…

