Man United transfer news LIVE: Erling Haaland news, Ronaldo injury, Rangnick wants Ten Hag, Maguire warns

Cristiano Ronaldo of MANCHESTER UNITED has been told to STOP his rants because they aren’t helping anyone.

When he was sent off in Wednesday’s 3-1 Premier League win over Brentford, the Portuguese ace, 36, threw a hissy fit.

“I don’t think this will be to anyone’s benefit — not to his benefit, not to the benefit of team-mates,” United manager Ralf Rangnick warned.

“I don’t blame him for it, but any manager would prefer it not to be overly emotional, especially in front of the cameras.”

If the five-time Ballon d’Or winner decides to stay at United this summer, he will reportedly be subjected to a 25% pay cut if they do not qualify for Europe’s top club competition.

In the meantime, Rangnick is rumored to be interested in hiring Ajax manager Eric ten Hag as a permanent manager this summer.

However, Rangnick’s viewpoint is not shared by everyone in the United hierarchy.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with everything that’s going on at Old Trafford…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

The first in line.

Manchester United is ‘always’ first in line for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Milinkovic-Savic has long been a United target, and his future in Serie A is uncertain.

With Paul Pogba’s contract expiring in June, the Red Devils feel they need to bolster their midfield.

The Red Devils, according to Corriere dello Sport, will ‘always’ be first in line for the 26-year-old.

Mateja Kezman, the Serbia international’s agent, is said to be a key figure in his client’s next move.

Lingard is discussed further.

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s interim manager, insists that the most important question about Jesse Lingard’s future is what he wants to do.

Newcastle is keeping an eye on Lingard, whose contract expires in June, according to Rangnick.

“I know his contract is up in the summer, but the question is what he wants to do,” the German head coach said.

“I wouldn’t mind if he stayed until the end of the season because he’s a player who can play at any time and I’m familiar with his level.”

Van de Beek was on a mission.

Newcastle, Everton, and Wolves are battling it out for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The three Premier League clubs have been in talks about signing Van De Beek, according to Algemeen Dagblad.

The situation for the versatile midfielder at United has become’more and more hopeless’…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.