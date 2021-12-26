Man United transfer news LIVE: Florian Wirtz EXCLUSIVE, Kamara to Newcaslte blow, Ronaldo instills hope in Haaland

Man United transfer news LIVE: Florian Wirtz EXCLUSIVE, Newcaslte blow, Ronaldo inspires Haaland

MANCHESTER UNITED are interested in Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz, according to SunSport.

Ralf Rangnick plans to use his Bundesliga knowledge to identify some future stars, and the German has told his new teammates that the 18-year-old midfielder will be his country’s next big player.

According to a former Manchester United player, Antonio Rudiger would be the “ideal signing” for the Red Devils.

The Chelsea defender’s contract expires in the summer, and former Red Devil Paul Parker believes the club should make a move for him.

“What a difference you’re talking about if you compare him to [Raphael] Varane,” Parker said.

Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele appears to be on the verge of signing a new contract with Barcelona, according to reports.

United is also keeping an eye on Erling Haaland, with the club hoping to make a move for the striker if he becomes available.

Ralf Rangnick, United’s boss, is said to have spoken to Haaland’s father in the hopes of signing the Dortmund star, who has previously stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is the reason he began playing football.

We also have the most up-to-date information on Edinson Cavani, who is a target for Juventus.

Here you’ll find all of the latest Manchester United transfer news, rumors, and updates.

Rangnick is given homework by the United players.

Due to the Covid outbreak at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United players missed some important learning days, but most of them completed their homework.

“Obviously, we weren’t able to do it in those four days,” he said.

I spoke with the majority of the players who had been isolated or had been positively tested.

“I spoke with 16 or 17 players on the phone to find out how they’re doing and how they’re feeling.

However, in the interim, my coaching staff and I worked hard to prepare video footage.

“We’ll follow up on that because it’s critical that they understand what it’s all about, how we should play, and how to find the best offensive balance possible.”

“We need to make the most of the offensive players we have while also being able to defend and keep clean sheets in the future.”

Ralf has stated that he has no interest in martial arts.

Anthony Martial has been told to concentrate on Manchester United because no one has offered him a contract…

