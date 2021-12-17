Man United transfer news LIVE: Haaland BOOSTED as Dortmund ‘prefer a move to United’, Greenwood ‘upset’ Ronaldo always starts

Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Haaland BOOSTED as Dortmund ‘prefers a move to United’, Greenwood ‘upset’ Ronaldo always starts

The match between Manchester United and Brighton has been POSTPONED due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.

Last Sunday, four players tested positive, causing their match against Brentford to be called off.

However, 19 more members of the club have tested positive, putting the Brighton match on hold as well.

Looking ahead to the January transfer window, however, the picture is becoming more positive.

According to reports in Germany, Manchester United is currently the only serious bidder for Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Indeed, if they are forced to sell, the German side is said to be keen for Haaland to move to Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood, on the other hand, could be forced out as a result, with the England international already expressing his displeasure with Cristiano Ronaldo being named first on the teamsheet.

Finally, Ralf Rangnick’s discovery, RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara, has admitted to being a lifelong Manchester United and Ronaldo fan.

Here you’ll find all of the latest Manchester United transfer news, rumors, and updates.

Barcelona is interested in Alex Telles.

According to the Catalan news outlet El Nacional, Barcelona wants Manchester United ace Alex Telles to replace Jordi Alba.

Alba’s contract expires in 2024, but with Barcelona’s finances in shambles, he may be sold.

Telles has had a recent run in the team as a result of Luke Shaw’s injury, so United may be keen to keep him.

‘Happy tears,’ Grandma Savage cries.

Val Savage, Robbie’s mother, has expressed her joy at seeing her grandson Charlie make his Manchester United debut.

“I’ve wept with relief, sobbed with pride, and cried happy tears,” she told The Mirror.

If tears were limited to a certain number per person, I would have used an entire lifetime’s supply.

“They began when my 18-year-old grandson Charlie called to say he might be selected for the bench for Manchester United’s Champions League game last week.”

“After that, it was our Robert’s turn to break my heart.

In a pre-game interview, he mentioned that Charlie’s Taid, my Colin, would be looking down from above.

He also stated that his grandmother would be sobbing on the couch.

“Of course I was,” says the speaker.

I was in shambles.

“When I saw Charlie warming up, I thought to myself, ‘There’s my baby.'”

Fletcher is on the lookout for a top transfer destination.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is a “big fan” of Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher, reports journalist Pete O’Rourke ahead of the January transfer window.

“Darren Fletcher, who is now quite influential at Old Trafford…,” he told GiveMeSport.

