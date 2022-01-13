Man United transfer news LIVE: Lamptey eyed for £40m, Ronaldo targeted by PSG in Messi link-up, Haidara under scrutiny

Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Lamptey eyed for £40m, Ronaldo targeted by PSG in Messi tie-up, Haidara under scrutiny

SunSport can exclusively reveal that CRISTIANO RONALDO had talks with his agent about his future at Manchester United.

Following reports of a rift between Ralf Rangnick and the senior player, Jorge Mendes has flown to the United Kingdom to speak with the 36-year-old about his status at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Tariq Lamptey, a £40 million right-back from Brighton, is said to be a target for United.

Dimitar Berbatov, an ex-Manchester United striker, believes he should consult Ronaldo.

United are reportedly interested in signing Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date with all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and rumors…

Ralf Rangnick is expected to pursue a defensive midfielder and a right-back this month, with Tariq Lamptey and Amadou Haidara among his targets.

Scott McTominay and Fred, the anchormen, have come under fire ahead of Aston Villa’s Premier League match on Saturday evening.

United is said to be interested in RB Leipzig star Haidara, as is Newcastle.

Denis Zakaria of Borussia Monchengladbach has been linked with Arsenal in the past, and the Red Devils are thought to be interested in him as well.

The Swiss 25-year-old could be had for as little as £5 million.

Despite being valued at £35 million, Wolves’ Portugal star Ruben Neves, 24, is thought to be attracting interest from Old Trafford interim manager Rangnick.

Lamptey, 21, is being considered as a possible replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, United’s valuation of the ex-Chelsea right-back is £10 million less than Brighton’s £40 million asking price.

Lamptey’s current contract runs until 2025, so the Seagulls are under no obligation to sell the Spurs target.

Finally, Paul Scholes, a legend at Old Trafford, claims that United currently “feels poisonous.”

The former England midfielder is concerned that this will hinder their ability to hire a top-tier manager and proven players this season or in the summer.

“Who wants to come into this club? It feels like a complete disaster,” he said.

It does have a poisonous odor.”

Carlos prefers JT to Becks.

Roberto Carlos has named John Terry as his favorite England player, ignoring former Real Madrid teammate David Beckham.

At the height of the Galacticos era, Carlos and Beckham spent four years together at the Bernabeu.

They were both thought to be the best dead-ball specialists in the world at the time.

Real won the LaLiga title in 2007 thanks to a combination of free kicks and corners.

However, Carlos, 48, has admitted that Beckham is not his favorite England player.

Terry, the ex-captain of the Three Lions, who won five Premier…

