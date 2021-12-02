Man United transfer news LIVE: Mancini linked SHOCK, Arsenal build-up, Ronaldo fumes after Messi accusation for Ballon d’Or

Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Mancini linked with SHOCK, Arsenal build-up, Ronaldo fumes after Messi accusation for Ballon d’Or

RALF RANGNICK has been named Manchester United’s new manager for the remainder of the season.

Amadou Haidara, the £33 million midfielder from RB Leipzig, is also a target for the former Lokomotiv Moscow sporting director.

Rangnick’s chances of landing a permanent spot are still alive, as the Red Devils are reportedly considering including an optional extension clause in his contract.

However, despite previously managing City, Roberto Mancini is being linked with the permanent United job.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted angrily to a report by France Football Editor-in-Chief Pascal Ferre, who claimed that he would not retire until he had won more Ballon d’Or awards than Lionel Messi.

And we’ve got all the latest on Man United’s upcoming Premier League match against Arsenal on Thursday evening.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Below you’ll find all of the latest Manchester United news, transfers, and rumors from Old Trafford…

RALF FORECASTS MASSIVE REPAIR WORK

Manchester United’s Ralf Rangnick is expected to guide the club into the Premier League’s top four.

However, Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Phil Neville, and Ryan Giggs, all members of the Class of ’92, have warned the incoming interim-boss of the massive task ahead of him.

Rangnick still does not have the work permit required to take up his Old Trafford post, so caretaker Michael Carrick will be in charge for tonight’s home game against Arsenal.

Gary Neville, on the other hand, believes that the 63-year-old German will inherit a “disconnected and disjointed” squad that will fall short of the Champions League places.

Butt believes that the players, rather than Rangnick, who takes over from the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the busy winter period with limited coaching time, should set the tone.

“We’re 12 points behind Chelsea, it’s been a terrible start to the season, and the manager has lost his job,” Gary Neville, 46, said.

“A top-four finish would be a good season for Ralf Rangnick.

“Winning the FA Cup would be incredible.”

“He has to sort out those players who have appeared so disjointed and disconnected in the last two or three months right away.”

“They’ve lost all confidence, don’t have much of a game plan, and aren’t very good defensively.”

“He’s got a big job ahead of him, but he has to aim for the top four this season.”

THE PRESSURE HAS INCREASED.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s inability to play in a high-pressing team is a “myth,” according to Michael Carrick.

Ralf Rangnick, the incoming Manchester United manager, is credited with inventing the high-intensity ‘gegenpressing’ tactic used by the likes of Jurgen Klopp…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]