Man United transfer news LIVE: Martial denies Rangnick’s claim of’refusal to play,’ plus Cristiano Ronaldo and Haaland

LATEST Manchester United transfer news: Martial denies Rangnick’s’refusal to play’ claim, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Haaland

ANTHONY MARTIAL has vehemently denied claims made by Ralf Rangnick that he did not want to play for Manchester United against Aston Villa.

“I will never refuse to play a game for Man United,” he wrote on social media.

“I’ve been here for seven years and I’ve never disrespected the club or the fans, and I’ll never disrespect them again.”

In the meantime, Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to sit out the 2-2 draw due to injury.

After a double from Bruno Fernandes, the Red Devils appeared to be in control, but they conceded late in the game.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has slammed his club, Borussia Dortmund, for pressuring him into making a hasty decision about his future.

Martial: I’d never say no to a game.

Anthony Martial has refuted interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s claim that he was unwilling to play in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa yesterday.

The Frenchman’s desire to leave has already been revealed by Rangnick.

Atletico Madrid is one of the clubs linked with a January move for the 26-year-old midfielder.

“I will never refuse to play for Manchester United,” Martial said.

“I’ve been here for seven years and have never disrespected the club or the fans.”

Erling’s claim has stunned Dortmund.

Erling Haaland’s claim that he has been given a deadline to decide his future has caught Borussia Dortmund off guard.

The £64 million release clause in the 21-year-old Norwegian’s contract makes him one of the most sought-after players in the world this summer, with Manchester United and City reportedly interested.

Haaland revealed earlier this week that Dortmund is pressuring him to decide where he wants to play next season by the end of January.

“Borussia Dortmund is putting pressure on me to make a decision… but all I want to do is play football,” he said.

“I’m guessing that means I’ll have to get started soon.”

To show respect for the club, I never spoke until now.

“Dortmund has been putting a lot of pressure on me.”

They want me to make [my future]decisions right now.

And so, yes, things will happen now, even if all I wanted to do was focus on football and play football.” These quotes have surprised Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc, who has publicly stated that no such talks between the player and the club have taken place.

He explained to Kicker:…

