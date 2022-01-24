Man United transfer news LIVE: Martial to Sevilla is a DONE DEAL, and Pochettino and Luis Enrique are on a four-man shortlist for manager.

According to reports, ANTHONY MARTIAL has agreed to a loan move to Sevilla.

Meanwhile, if United qualify for the Champions League, interim manager Ralf Rangnick will receive a half-million pound BONUS.

However, he is unlikely to be in charge beyond the summer, with Manchester United putting together a four-man shortlist.

The coaches under consideration are Mauricio Pochettino of PSG, Luis Enrique of Spain, Eric ten Hag of Ajax, and Julen Lopetegui of Europa League-winning Sevilla.

On the transfer front, United is “always” first in line for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Red Devils are the frontrunners to sign the 26-year-old.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with everything that’s going on at Old Trafford…

Martial law is out the door.

Should Anthony Martial secure a permanent move away from United this summer, will he be included on this list?

Martial is expected to join Sevilla.

According to reports, Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will join Sevilla.

The Frenchman will join the Spanish club on loan until the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Sevilla will pay his salary until the end of June.

Martial has agreed to the transfer and will travel to Spain in the coming hours.

Anthony Martial has agreed to join Sevilla from Manchester United.

Sevilla was the player’s top priority.

His salary will be paid by Sevilla until the end of June.

In the coming hours, Martial will fly to Spain.

Newcastle is willing to pay £500,000 per week.

Newcastle is prepared to pay nearly £500,000 per week to loan Jesse Lingard.

They are, however, prepared to strike on back-up targets if they are unable to secure the midfielder, with Tottenham’s Dele Alli topping the list.

Toon hope to add Lingard to their Saudi training camp this week, as he is their first choice.

The England international, 29, is in Dubai with the Manchester United squad, a three-hour flight from the Magpies’ winter break base in Jeddah.

The Red Devils turned down Newcastle’s first offer, leaving the England midfielder, who is out of contract in the summer, undecided about his future.

Last week, a second bid was made, and the relegation-threatened Magpies are now willing to pay a hefty loan fee in the region of £6 million to secure Lingard for the final four months of the season.

Toon will also pay his weekly wage of £100,000…

