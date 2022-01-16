Man United transfer news LIVE: Martial vehemently denies Rangnick’s claim of a’refusal to play,’ plus the latest on Ronaldo and Haaland

Man United transfer news LIVE: Martial vehemently denies Rangnick’s’refusal to play’ claim, plus the latest on Ronaldo and Haaland.

ANTHONY MARTIAL has vehemently denied claims made by Ralf Rangnick that he did not want to play for Manchester United against Aston Villa.

“I will never refuse to play a game for Man United,” he wrote on social media.

“I’ve been here for seven years and I’ve never disrespected the club or the fans, and I’ll never disrespect them again.”

Cristiano Ronaldo had no choice but to sit out the 2-2 draw.

After a double from Bruno Fernandes, the Red Devils appeared to be in control, but they conceded late in the game.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has slammed his club Borussia Dortmund for pressuring him into making a hasty decision about his future.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and gossip…

Fernandes earns Richard’s admiration.

Bruno Fernandes’ performance against Aston Villa was praised by Micah Richards.

Richards believes Fernandes is back to his best after scoring in United’s 2-2 draw with Villa.

“It was last season’s Bruno Fernandes,” Richards said on Match of the Day.

He was back to his previous level of performance.

‘All he did was dictate the game.’

With the first goal, he gets a little lucky, but if you don’t shoot, you don’t score.”

‘Move them on,’ says the narrator.

Only THREE players from the current squad will be retained by Roy Keane.

Jamie Redknapp asked the Irishman after the match how many players from the current squad he could count on.

“How many would I keep you mean?” Keane responded. “I don’t know, I really don’t.”

“It’s true,” Keane replied.

It’s not all doom and gloom, Bruno; there are people like [Cristiano] Ronaldo.

“You’ve got [Raphael] Varane there, and you’ve got some good young players.”

Rangnick is retaliated on by Martial.

After Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick claimed Martial refused to travel to Aston Villa, the Frenchman has retaliated.

Martial was absent from the matchday squad amid reports that he may be leaving United this month, but he denied claims that he refused to play.

“I will never refuse to play a match for Man United,” Martial wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve been here for seven years and I’ve never disrespected the club or the fans, and I’ll never do so again.”

Rangnick had blamed the Frenchman for his absence from Saturday’s game, which prompted the outburst.

“He didn’t want to be a member of the team,” Rangnick explained.

“Normally, he would have been a member of the squad, but…

