Man United transfer news LIVE: Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo as he storms down the tunnel AGAIN, plus Haaland and Wirtz.

Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo as he storms down the tunnel AGAIN, Haaland and Wirtz latest news

Gary Neville slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for storming down the tunnel after Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

United’s No7 was chastised by a former teammate for not clapping the away fans during the match at St James’ Park, something Neville believes United players should always do.

After talks with the new manager, Anthony Martial has asked to leave United.

The Frenchman has not been a regular this season, and manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that he is looking for a new challenge.

However, according to Rangnick, no bid has been made for the Monaco star, so he is likely to remain at Old Trafford.

United were dreadful on the pitch, only managing a 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date with all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and rumors…

Harry Maguire discusses the impact of the bench.

Man United captain Jose Mourinho praised substitutes Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho for their efforts after the former scored the Red Devils’ equalizer.

“He’s come on and made a big impact,” the defender said. “I think you can see in the first 30 minutes of the second half, it was probably our best spell of the game.”

“They [Sancho and Cavani] deserve credit for making that tempo and intensity change.”

David de Gea is praised by Skipper.

After David de Gea’s crucial late save against Newcastle last night, Harry Maguire was full of praise for the Spanish goalkeeper.

“David is in great form right now,” he said.

“It always seems like he’s there to produce for us in big moments, late in games.”

Man United were ‘too sloppy,’ according to the coach.

Harry Maguire, the Red Devils’ captain, has bemoaned his team’s’sloppy’ performance against Newcastle.

“No sixteen-day break in the middle of a football season will help you,” he said.

“The training ground is closed, and half of the players on the field today are recovering from the virus, so it’s not going to help us.”

“There have been people with symptoms and people without symptoms; it’s been a real mixed bag for everyone at the football club, and it’s been a difficult time.”

“However, you can’t make excuses for sloppy passes and missed opportunities, particularly in the first half.”

“We needed to stay on the ball, be active, and play the ball in their half, which we didn’t do.”

