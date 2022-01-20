Man United transfer news LIVE: New kit LEAKED, Rangnick issues a warning about Cristiano Ronaldo, CR7 STORMS OFF – latest

Man United transfer news LIVE: New kit LEAKED, Rangnick warns about Cristiano Ronaldo, CR7 STORMS OFF – latest information

CRISTIANO RONALDO is set to leave Manchester United this summer if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League, according to SunSport.

Ronaldo made his comeback from injury to start in United’s win over Brentford, though he appeared enraged after being substituted and was later seen chatting with manager Ralf Rangnick.

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

PSG has been linked with the midfielder.

Newcastle are interested in loaning out Jesse Lingard.

Donny van de Beek has already turned down a loan move to Tyneside because he does not want to be involved in a relegation fight.

Meanwhile, the home kit for Man United’s 202223 season has been leaked, with fans adoring the retro collar.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with everything going on at Old Trafford…

Ronaldo’s departure is a source of concern for Manchester United.

Man United is said to be worried about the financial implications of Ronaldo’s possible departure this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to embark on a US tour later this year.

According to the Daily Star, the tour will lack the same appeal without Ronaldo.

United’s pre-season tour is expected to bring in up to £20 million in revenue from club sponsors, merchandising, and match tickets.

However, Ronaldo’s ‘CR7’ brand would be responsible for a significant portion of that revenue.

As a result, if the attacker decides to leave, United’s economic prospects could be jeopardized.

Ron should be content.

When it comes to managing Ronaldo, Rangnick has been warned by Owen Hargreaves, who spent four years at Old Trafford.

“I don’t think Ralf will be taking Cristiano off again any time soon,” Hargreaves said while on punditry duty for Optus Sport.

“Ronnie told him, ‘Just keep me on, I’m fit, I’m probably the greatest athlete in the world at 36 years old.’

He is adamant about not being taken off.

“Rangnick has to be careful because he has dropped the club captain Harry Maguire; Ronnie is on his side, but he was frustrated that he was taken off when there was no need to.

“If you can, keep Cristiano on your side.”

Januzaj performs admirably for Sociedad.

While playing for Real Sociedad, former Manchester United star Adnan Januzaj played a key role in knocking Atletico Madrid out of the Copa del Rey.

In Sociedad’s 2-0 win over Diego Simeone’s side, Januzaj was on hand to give them the lead in the first half.

