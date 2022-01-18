Man United transfer news LIVE: New manager ‘THIS season,’ McGinn and Bellingham top targets, van de Beek turns down loan move

Man United transfer news LIVE: New manager ‘THIS season,’ McGinn and Bellingham are top targets, and van de Beek rejects loan move

According to reports, MANCHESTER UNITED may appoint a new manager this season.

Ralf Rangnick is the interim manager at Old Trafford, with a permanent replacement expected this summer.

However, according to the MEN, United’s search for a full-time replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has progressed.

Mauricio Pochettino, the current manager of PSG, and Erik ten Hag, the manager of Ajax, remain the frontrunners.

We also have the most up-to-date news on United’s transfer market, with both John McGinn and Jude Bellingham being linked.

While it’s been revealed that Donny van de Beek turned down a loan move to Newcastle because he didn’t want to fight for his club’s survival.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with everything going on at Old Trafford…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).