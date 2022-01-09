Man United transfer news LIVE: Pogba signs new contract, Cristiano Ronaldo could leave this summer, Maguire is injured

SunSport can exclusively reveal that Manchester United has offered Paul Pogba a lucrative £500k-per-week contract.

If he signs on the dotted line, the Frenchman will become one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, West Ham have set a £100 million asking price for Declan Rice, but Manchester United are confident of luring him to the North West.

United are also keen to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves this month, as SunSport can exclusively reveal.

We also have the most up-to-date information on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, with reports suggesting he could LEAVE Real Madrid this summer.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and rumors…

The arrival of Napoli is discussed by Tuanzebe.

Upon his arrival from Manchester United, Axel Tuanzebe has a message for Napoli fans.

“Hello to all Napoli fans, I’m Axel Tuanzebe,” the on loan player said in a video posted to Twitter.

“I am delighted to be here, and I hope to see you at the stadium.”

“Napoli for life.”

On Ronaldo, City ‘dodged a bullet.’

Trevor Sinclair, a former Manchester City player, believes the club ‘dodged a bullet’ by failing to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Ronaldo ended up emotionally rejoining the Red Devils after being linked with the Cityzens.

“I’m beginning to think Manchester City dodged a bullet by not signing Cristiano Ronaldo,” Sinclair told talkSPORT.

“I believe it.

Look at [Jadon] Sancho and [Marcus] Rashford, for example, who are both struggling for form at Man United.

“He needs to understand his role.”

Keep your mouth shut at times if you’re a footballer hired by a football club.

“I believe Ronaldo is causing a lot of problems at the football club,” Sinclair continued.

“It’s not just his recent goal drought, but the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer in charge, and then Michael [Carrick] came in and benched him for a game.”

“I just think it’s one of those signings that looks good but isn’t.”

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a midfielder for Lazio, is said to have piqued Manchester United’s interest.

According to Calciomercato, the Red Devils want to sign the 26-year-old Serbian international.

Juventus is also interested, but his £58 million price tag may deter them.

A formal bid has yet to be submitted, but a summer swoop is being considered.

Mateja Kezman, a former Chelsea striker, is Milinkovic-Savic’s agent.

