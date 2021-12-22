Man United transfer news LIVE: Rangnick’s £75 million war chest, Ronaldo’s absence from training as the squad reassembles, and Haaland’s latest comments

Man United transfer news LIVE: Rangnick’s £75 million war chest, Ronaldo’s absence from training as the squad returns, and Haaland’s comments

MANCHESTER UNITED have resumed training following a Covid outbreak and are scheduled to play Newcastle on December 27.

At Carrington, however, Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba, Diogo Dalot, Jadon Sancho, Phil Jones, Tom Heaton, and Dean Henderson were missing.

Ralf Rangnick, the manager, is expected to receive £75 million in January to improve his team, according to reports.

The return to training will be staggered ahead of Monday’s match in Newcastle, according to Old Trafford sources.

Rangnick is also said to have spoken to Erling Haaland’s father in the hopes of signing the Dortmund star.

According to reports, the Red Devils are also interested in completing Boubacar Kamara’s transfer during the January transfer window.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Here you’ll find all of the latest Manchester United transfer news, rumors, and updates.

More on Pogba from Winterburn

“I’m sure Pogba will get his head down and work hard for the team if he likes the style of football that Ralf Rangnick is bringing into Manchester United.”

“However, if that isn’t the case, he will consider moving.”

“I have no doubt that Pogba will be inundated with offers from other clubs vying for his signature because he is a quality player.”

Pogba’s plans for the winter

Paul Pogba, according to Nigel Winterburn, wields all power at Manchester United.

“Paul Pogba’s return to Manchester United is entirely due to him,” he told Paddy Power.

“Either he needs to believe in what the new manager is trying to accomplish, or he needs to look for a new club.”

“Paul Pogba is a good player who wants to play every week, and he won’t be happy if he doesn’t.”

For Januzaj, a duo is battling it out.

Former Manchester United midfielder Adnan Januzaj is reportedly being pursued by West Ham and Barcelona.

Real Sociedad’s contract with the 26-year-old expires in the summer of 2022.

Januzaj has turned down Sociedad’s latest offer to stay at the club, according to Todofichajes.

He’s also open to a return to West Ham in the Premier League.

Barca, on the other hand, is expected to make an offer to keep Januzaj in Spain.

Prem is back for Sotona.

Deji Sotona, a former Manchester United starlet, is set to join Chelsea.

The teen forward is currently with OGC Nice in France.

Chelsea has rekindled their interest in him, according to the Telegraph, after failing to sign him last summer.

Sotona made headlines at United after breaking the club’s record for fastest player…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.