Man United transfer news LIVE: Ronaldo ‘faces a pay cut,’ CR7 injury LATEST, Rangnick wants Ten Hag as manager, and new kit REVEAL

CRISTIANO RONALDO is set to leave Manchester United this summer if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League, according to SunSport.

If the five-time Ballon d’Or winner decides to stay at United, he will reportedly be subjected to a 25% pay cut if the club fails to qualify for Europe’s top club competition.

Meanwhile, Ajax manager Eric ten Hag is being courted by Ralf Rangnick to become the club’s permanent manager this summer.

However, Rangnick’s viewpoint is not shared by everyone in the United hierarchy.

And it appears that Man Utd’s home kit for the 202223 season has been leaked, with fans adoring the retro collar.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with everything that’s going on at Old Trafford…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Ronaldo frightens Fernandes.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen claims that Bruno Fernandes is afraid to play at his best when Cristiano Ronaldo is on the field for Man United.

“I think it’s a mentality issue,” Sorensen told Optus Sport’s GegenPod.

When Bruno Fernandes is not playing with Ronaldo, he has that selfishness that says, “OK, I’m in charge, I’m the boss, I’m here to score goals,” and he plays with a different attitude.

“When he plays with Ronaldo, it appears that he is more concerned with elevating Ronaldo’s game than with doing something for himself; he takes on the role of provider.”

He’s content to fade into the background, and I’m not sure if that’s the right attitude.

“He needs to step up when Ronaldo is on the pitch and improve his game.”

West Ham United vs. Manchester United

On Saturday, January 22, Man United will host the Hammers at 3pm GMT.

From 1 p.m., you can follow all of the action on SunSport’s live blog.

This match, however, will not be broadcast on British television.

Between 2.45 p.m. and 5.15 p.m., all football television coverage is prohibited.

The prohibition is in place to protect football fans across the board.

Manchester City won the transfer battle against Manchester United.

Man United are close to completing a deal to sign Argentina international forward Julian Alvarez from River Plate.

The 21-year-old has previously been linked with Manchester United, with his club valuing him at around £17 million.

City, on the other hand, has moved ahead in the race for his signature.

According to reports from South America, a deal is on the verge of being reached.

As part of the deal, Alvarez will likely spend the rest of the season with River Plate.

Then City will decide whether or not he joins forces with…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.