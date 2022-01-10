Man United transfer news LIVE: Ronaldo targeted by PSG in massive Messi tie-up, Bruno dismisses Barca rumours, Villa latest

CRISTIANO RONALDO has discussed his future at Manchester United with his agent, SunSport can exclusively reveal.

Following reports of a rift between Ralf Rangnick and the senior player, Jorge Mendes has flown to the UK for talks with the 36-year-old about his status at Old Trafford, which the club denies.

Meanwhile, with a stinging takedown of a Portuguese TV station, Bruno Fernandes has been forced to deny rumours that he will join Barcelona.

After suffering a thigh injury, Paul Pogba is close to returning to full fitness, with United doctors approving his return to full training.

Pogba has also been offered a new contract by United, according to SunSport.

If he signs on the dotted line, the Frenchman will become one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

Axel Tuanzebe, 24, has joined Napoli on loan after leaving Aston Villa following a loan spell there.

Meanwhile, West Ham have set a record asking price of £100 million for Declan Rice, but Manchester United are confident of luring him north.

SunSport can exclusively reveal that United are keen to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves this month.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and rumors…

Diallo Birmingham move reversal

Manchester United have yet to reach an agreement with Birmingham City over a loan deal for Amad Diallo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and the move is now expected to fall through.

However, a loan move for the 19-year-old is still a possibility.

With four clubs interested in signing the winger, he is still expected to leave.

Feyenoord came close to signing him in the summer and remain interested.

Diallo, on the other hand, is focused on joining a Premier League club in the United Kingdom.

Dalot’s goal is to win the Cup.

Diogo Dalot, Manchester United’s in-form full-back, has his sights set on winning silverware, and he’d love to do so in the FA Cup, the club’s “most special” competition.

“After playing a few cup games in various leagues and countries, I’d say the FA Cup is probably the most special one you can play in,” Dalot says.

“Because of the history and atmosphere that these types of games provide.”

“We’re up against a good team, and we’ll have to be at our best to advance to the next round.”

“We want to make a good start in this competition.”

We’re in it for the long haul…

