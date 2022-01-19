Man United transfer news LIVE: Ronaldo to LEAVE if United fail to qualify for the Champions League EXCLUSIVE: Pogba in talks with PSG

CRISTIANO RONALDO is set to leave Manchester United in the summer if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League, according to SunSport.

Paul Pogba, who is reportedly in talks with PSG, is another player who could be on his way out.

Meanwhile, according to reports from Italy, United is in ‘pole position’ to sign long-term target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

To protect the club’s future, Lazio is reportedly willing to let the Serb leave for £67 million.

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that Donny van de Beek turned down a loan move to Newcastle because he didn’t want to be involved in a relegation fight.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with everything that’s going on at Old Trafford…

Manchester United are said to be in pole position to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for £67 million.

United, on the other hand, may be dealt a major blow because Milinkovic-Savic prefers to join Real Madrid.

The Serie A club, according to Il Messaggero, recognizes the need to sell this summer in order to bring in new players.

Their midfielder could also be used to raise funds, as fans have been warned to enjoy him while he is still at the Olimpico.

Ronaldo’s injury status is currently unknown.

Manchester United will be without Cristiano Ronaldo for Wednesday’s Premier League match against Brentford.

Ronaldo had just returned from Switzerland, where he had received a special FIFA award for breaking the all-time international goals record.

Anthony Elanga started in place of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner against Aston Villa, and the youngster could start against Brentford as well.

The Portugal captain is out with a hip injury, but United interim manager Ralf Rangnick believes he won’t be out much longer than the midweek match against Brentford.

Manchester United has withdrawn from the £50 million bidding war for Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

According to Football London, this is a significant transfer boost for Chelsea.

Other midfielders such as RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria are being prioritized by United.

Tchouameni has made an impression in Ligue 1, earning comparisons to N’Golo Kante.

The controversy over whether Anthony Martial refused to play against Aston Villa has been resolved, according to Ralf Rangnick.

Martial has returned to training after missing the last few sessions after the two worked out their differences over the weekend.

Despite mending fences with Rangnick, the French winger is reportedly looking to leave…

