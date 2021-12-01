Man United transfer news LIVE: SHOCK Mancini link, Ronaldo fuming over Messi Ballon d’Or accusation, Rangnick interested in Haidara

Man United transfer news LIVE: SURPRISE Mancini link, Ronaldo furious over Ballon d’Or Messi accusation, Rangnick interested in Haidara

RALF RANGNICK has been named Manchester United’s new manager for the remainder of the season.

Amadou Haidara of RB Leipzig is another target for the former Lokomotiv Moscow sporting director.

Rangnick’s chances of landing a permanent spot are still alive, as the Red Devils are reportedly considering including an optional extension clause in his contract.

However, despite previously managing City, Roberto Mancini is being linked with the permanent United job.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted angrily to a report by France Football Editor-in-Chief Pascal Ferre, who claimed that he would not retire until he had won more Ballon d’Or awards than Lionel Messi.

In a 2019 interview with Piers Morgan, however, Ronaldo stated that this was exactly his ambition.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Below you’ll find all of the latest Manchester United news, transfers, and rumors from Old Trafford…

PROBLEMS WITH DEFENSE

Paul Ince, a former Manchester United midfielder, has shared his thoughts on what Ralf Rangnick, the club’s new coach, should do at Old Trafford.

Ince believes the full-backs should attack more, but they are unable to do so because the team lacks ‘pace at the back.’

“He [Rangnick] needs to work on getting his full-backs up the pitch, and the reason why it’s hard for them to get up the pitch is because they don’t have any pace at the back,” he told The United Stand.

“The centre-halves have always told the full-backs to stay alongside me because we need a bit of pace if it goes over the top.”

The issue is that this is the case.

“I believe it will be difficult because Bailly is quick but erratic at times, but he can also be outstanding, as we saw in the Champions League.”

“[Victor] Lindelof lacks pace… even if you consider Varane, who is quick, and Bailly, who is also quick, you have two quick centre-backs.”

NEW IDENTIFICATION

Manchester United manager Roberto Mancini is the latest name to be linked with the job.

The Italian has emerged as a’surprise contender’ for the role, according to the Telegraph.

The 57-year-old has a Premier League title under his belt and led Italy to Euro 2020 glory this summer.

However, the fact that it was directed at Man City’s bitter rivals is a problem.

His history with City, on the other hand, hasn’t prevented him from getting the job.

‘THIS IS A DIFFICULT PERIOD’

Edinson Cavani, a Manchester United striker, has revealed that everyone at the club is’really happy’ for Jadon Sancho, who recently broke his Red Devils duck for a fee of £73 million.

“I believe that one of the things that scoring goals can give you, a lot of the time, is…,” Cavani said.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]