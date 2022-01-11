Man United transfer news: Martial and Van de Beek are among the players whose January transfers could be thwarted.

Man United transfer news: Martial and Van de Beek are among the players whose January moves may be thwarted.

With the club blocking major outgoings, interim manager Ralf Rangnick appears unlikely to oversee a major overhaul.

Manchester United has informed clubs that they are hesitant sellers in the January transfer market, effectively putting a stop to a slew of players looking for more first-team action in the second half of the season.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick provided some temporary relief from the questions swirling around Old Trafford with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Monday, but it was a performance that did little to dispel concerns about his Red Devils’ vulnerability or the progress of his own “revolution.”

They rode their luck and were unable to dominate Steven Gerrard’s spirited Villa, demonstrating that Rangnick still has work to do on the training ground.

Rangnick’s confidence and morale have been questioned following a tumultuous first few months, but it’s understood he sees signs of improvement in the team’s performances and on the training ground.

Rangnick’s temporary rescue mission now includes rebuilding those foundations in order to reassert his own playing philosophy on the team and create a culture that his successor can walk into and improve.

Despite reports of schisms in the Old Trafford dressing room, Rangnick believes positive steps have been taken in the last few days.

Indeed, a source close to the Manchester United manager told me that some senior players had expressed their support for the German in the days following the New Year’s defeat to Wolves.

Marcus Rashford, for one, reaffirmed his support for Rangnick on social media, despite his performance against Aston Villa raising new concerns about his own decline.

What’s becoming clear behind the scenes is that interim manager Rangnick will not be overseeing major team surgery in January, even if the club remains “open” to the idea of adding to the squad if the right player becomes available for a reasonable price.

Amadou Haidara of RB Leipzig is a player who is being considered, despite the fact that his country, Mali, will be in AFCON action for the next fortnight.

