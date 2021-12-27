Man United transfer news: Martial wants to leave in January, Pogba’s latest news, Florian Wirtz’s EXCLUSIVE, Kamara to Newcastle

Man United transfer news: Martial wants out in January, Pogba’s latest news, Florian Wirtz’s EXCLUSIVE, Kamara to Newcastle

ANTHONY MARTIAL has informed Manchester United that he wishes to leave the club after seven years at the club.

Ralf Rangnick, on the other hand, has informed him that no one is interested and that he may have to stay until the end of the season to assist in the squad.

Martial’s France teammate Paul Pogba has also spoken with the German about his uncertain future at the club.

In other news, SunSport can exclusively reveal that United are interested in Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz.

Rangnick is using his Bundesliga knowledge to identify some future stars, and the German has told his new teammates that the 18-year-old midfielder will be his country’s next big player.

According to a former Manchester United player, Antonio Rudiger would be a “perfect signing” for the club.

The Chelsea defender’s contract expires in the summer, and former Red Devil Paul Parker believes the club should make a move for him.

“If you put him next to [Raphael] Varane, what a difference you’re talking about,” Parker said.

“You’ve got a centre-back who, in the old-school way of talking, is actually a leader, and you’ve got someone who’s won a World Cup, Champions League, and then you’ve got someone who’s won a World Cup, Champions League, and then you’ve got someone who’s won a World Cup, Champions League, and then you’ve got a centre-back who’s won a World Cup,

Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele appears to be on the verge of signing a new contract with Barcelona, according to reports.

United is also keeping a close eye on Erling Haaland, with the club hoping to make a move for the striker if he becomes available.

Ralf Rangnick, United’s boss, is said to have spoken to Haaland’s father in the hopes of signing the Dortmund star, who has previously stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is the reason he began playing football.

And we’ve got the most up-to-date information on Edinson Cavani, who is being pursued by Juventus.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Here you’ll find all of the latest Manchester United transfer news, rumors, and updates.

Ronaldo’s mother made a sporting gesture.

Sporting Lisbon fans applauded Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother after she appeared to make sure a gift purchased from their club shop took pride of place under his Christmas tree.

Dolores Aveiro, who turned 67 on New Year’s Day, has made no secret of her desire for her son to return to Sporting, his boyhood club, after his first spell at Manchester United.

On a recent podcast, she confessed: “I’ve already told him, ‘Son, before I die, I want to see you return…’

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.