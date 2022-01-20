Man United transfer news: New home kit LEAKED, Cristiano Ronaldo STORMS OFF amid reports of a departure, Pogba’s ‘PSG talks’

SunSport can reveal that CRISTIANO RONALDO will leave Manchester United this summer if they do not qualify for the Champions League.

Ronaldo returned from injury to start in United’s win over Brentford, though he was visibly enraged after being substituted and was later seen chatting with manager Ralf Rangnick.

Paul Pogba, on the other hand, is another player who could leave Old Trafford.

PSG has been linked with the midfielder.

Jesse Lingard could also be on his way, with Newcastle keen on a loan deal.

Donny van de Beek turned down a loan move to Tyneside because he didn’t want to be involved in a relegation battle.

Meanwhile, the home kit for Manchester United’s 202223 season has been leaked.

Anthony’s Ela-tion, by Ralf

Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager of Manchester United, has admitted that he watched Anthony Elanga footage on YouTube before he arrived at Old Trafford.

“I had heard his name before, and I was watching videos of him on YouTube in my hotel room, and I thought this boy was really good,” Rangnick said.

“He was on the verge of being loaned out.”

‘You will not go out on loan; you will stay here,’ I told him.

“He has grown as a result of his training”

Barcelona’s shopping list

Several Premier League players have been offered to Barcelona during the January transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona has been offered an “endless” list of players to sign in the coming months.

Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani, whose contract expires in June, is one of them.

Timo Werner of Chelsea and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal are also included.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move away from the club.

Zinedine Zidane is expected to accept the job as manager of Paris Saint-Germain, allowing Mauricio Pochettino to join Manchester United.

Pochettino is one of the candidates to succeed Jose Mourinho as United’s permanent manager.

According to Marca, Zidane will take over the dugout at the Parc des Princes from former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

This is a huge boost for the Red Devils, as interim manager Ralf Rangnick will join the club as a consultant in June.

Injury update on McTominay

Prior to the match against West Ham, Manchester United provided an injury update on Scott McTominay.

When McTominay was forced to come off for the final few minutes against Brentford, United were concerned.

The midfielder was photographed clutching his lower back and,

