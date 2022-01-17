Man United transfer news: NEW MANAGER, TOP TARGETS Bellingham and McGinn, Van de Beek rejects loan move

Man United transfer news LIVE: Bellingham and McGinn are top targets, while Van de Beek rejects a loan move.

According to reports, MANCHESTER UNITED could still appoint a new manager this season.

Ralf Rangnick is the interim manager at Old Trafford, with a permanent replacement expected this summer.

However, according to reports in the MEN, United’s search for a full-time replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has progressed.

Mauricio Pochettino, the current manager of PSG, and Erik ten Hag, the manager of Ajax, remain the frontrunners.

We also have the most up-to-date information on United’s transfer market, with John McGinn and Jude Bellingham both being linked.

While it has been revealed that Donny van de Beek turned down a loan move to Newcastle because he did not want to be involved in a relegation fight.

Haidara, a midfielder for Manchester United, has been linked with the club.

According to reports, Manchester United and Newcastle are the frontrunners in the race to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara.

However, according to SPORT1 reporter Patrick Berger, a summer transfer is more likely than a January transfer because Leipzig is hesitant to sell him.

Zakaria’s situation has been brought to United’s attention.

Denis Zakaria may leave Borussia Monchengladbach, according to sporting director Max Eberl.

The Red Devils and Premier League rivals Arsenal have both been linked with the Swiss midfielder.

“I cannot rule out that both will leave the club in the winter,” Eberi, who was also fielding questions about Borussia defender Matthias Ginter, told Kicker.

In a training photo, Pogba appears.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s tweet of a Manchester United training session has sparked speculation that Paul Pogba may be fit again after his injury.

Pogba has been out with a thigh injury, but he is expected to return next month.

However, a photo tweeted by teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, which showed a seven-a-side team assembled for a training session, including Pogba, suggests the midfielder’s recovery is on track.

The Red Devils will play Brentford in a Premier League match on Wednesday evening.

Over Djokovic, Matic slams Aussies.

The decision to deport Novak Djokovic from Australia is’shameful,’ according to Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Matic is one of a slew of Serbian athletes who have come out in support of their countryman.

“Your glory and their shame will live forever,” the Red Devils ace wrote alongside a photo of Djokovic proudly holding the ATP Finals trophy on Instagram.

Is Moyes deserving of another chance?

As Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor in the Reds, David Moyes’ tenure was infamously short…

