Man United transfer news: Rudiger is a 'perfect signing,' Elanga is a'reason Haaland started playing football,' and Ronaldo is the'reason Haaland began playing football,' according to Ronaldo.

ANTONIO RUDIGGER is the “ideal” signing for Manchester United.

The Chelsea defender’s contract expires in the summer, and former Red Devil Paul Parker believes the club should sign him.

“What a difference you’re talking about if you compare him to [Raphael] Varane,” Parker said.

You've got a centre-back who, in the old-school way of speaking, is actually a leader, and you've got someone who's won a World Cup, Champions League

In the meantime, Anthony Elanga has re-signed with the club.

The 19-year-old Swedish striker has made an impression in his limited time with United and has signed a contract extension until 2026.

United is also keeping a close eye on Erling Haaland, with the club hoping to snap him up if he becomes available.

Ralf Rangnick, United’s boss, is said to have spoken to Haaland’s father as the Red Devils try to sign the Dortmund star, who has previously stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is the reason he began playing football.

And we’ve got the most up-to-date information on Edinson Cavani, who is being pursued by Juventus.

Roy’s picks for relegation

Roy Keane, a United legend, has made his relegation predictions for this season.

“I’ll tell you, I’m going to Norwich, and I’m going to say Newcastle,” the Irishman told Micah Richards in the latest Driving Home for Christmas episode.

After that, Keane added three more teams to the mix, predicting that the trio would be fighting for the last spot.

“They are a moody team, they can win two or three at home then lose six or seven,” he said of Southampton.

“I’m going to say Southampton vs. Watford.”

“But Burnley, too.”

Burnley’s point total… But, you know, Burnley could be one of those teams where you automatically think, ‘oh, they’ll get out of it,’ and they don’t.”

Juventus ‘lost their DNA’ with Ronaldo, according to Buffon.

Cristiano Ronaldo is to blame for Juventus ‘losing their DNA’ and team ethic, according to Gianluigi Buffon.

During Ron’s 2018-21 season, legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon claims that the Italian champions were no longer a team that was pulling harder and fighting for their spots.

Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United, where he is still scoring goals at the age of 36, but his suitability for team tactics has been called into question.

Buffon, who has 176 caps for the Azzurri and is currently with Parma, told TUDN: “Juventus had a chance to win the Champions League the first year…

