Man United transfer target Ousmane Dembele has been given a 48-hour deadline to decide on a new contract with lower wages.

Ousmane Dembele, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, has been given a 48-hour deadline to decide on a new contract with lower wages.

OUSMANE DEMBELE is said to have been given 48 hours to sign a new contract with Barcelona.

However, if he wants to stay at the Nou Camp, he’ll have to accept lower wages.

Xavi Hernandez, according to Mundo Deportivo, wants Dembele, 24, to stay put this summer.

The France international’s current contract is coming to an end in the next six months, and he can sign a pre-contract with a foreign club.

Dembele, who has only scored once in six LaLiga appearances this season, earns £210,000 per week after joining from Borussia Dortmund for £135 million in 2017.

When Dembele reportedly demanded £700,000 per week to extend his stay in Catalonia, Xavi was left “speechless.”

According to reports, Barca has made Dembele a take-it-or-leave-it offer, in which he would take a pay cut instead.

And the ace has been given only two days to sign the contract before it is taken away from him.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

However, with Dembele reportedly stating last month that he must have his demands met in order to stay, it appears that the forward will be a free agent this summer.

Manchester United are known to be big fans, and Anthony Martial has been linked with a move this month that would send him in the opposite direction.

Chelsea are the most recent club to express an interest, with Newcastle also showing interest despite the threat of relegation.

Dembele isn’t the first current Barcelona player to be offered reduced terms in order to help the club overcome its financial difficulties.

This month, misfit defender Samuel Umtii signed a new contract, taking a 10% pay cut on his £200k-a-week salary.

And the money saved allowed Barcelona to sign Ferran Torres after his £55 million transfer from Manchester City.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.