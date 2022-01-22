Man United transfer updates LIVE: Erling Haaland news, West Ham win REACTION, Rangnick wants Ten Hag, Maguire warns

Cristiano Ronaldo returned for Manchester United as the Red Devils defeated West Ham 1-0 at Old Trafford.

When he was sent off in Wednesday’s 3-1 Premier League win over Brentford, the Portuguese ace, 36, threw a hissy fit.

“I don’t think this will be for anyone’s benefit — not his benefit, not the benefit of his teammates,” United manager Ralf Rangnick warned.

“I don’t blame him, but any manager would prefer it not to be overly emotional, especially in front of the cameras.”

If the five-time Ballon d’Or winner decides to stay at United this summer, he will reportedly be subjected to a 25% pay cut if the club fails to qualify for Europe’s top club competition.

Meanwhile, Rangnick is said to be interested in hiring Ajax manager Eric ten Hag as a permanent manager this summer.

Rangnick’s viewpoint is not shared by everyone in the United hierarchy, according to reports.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with everything that’s going on at Old Trafford…

Player ratings for Man Utd substitutes

Declan Rice was booked shortly after his England team-mate pulled him back.

As the game heated up, he brought energy to the proceedings and scored the game’s dramatic late winner.

In the build-up to the winner, he appeared to be offside, but his pass was perfect, and Rashford couldn’t miss.

When he came on, he was booed by some fans, but he brought in Cavani to set up Rashford.

Player ratings for Manchester United’s attackers

Like most of his teammates, he does a good job off the ball but is ineffective in possession.

He lasted as long as he did, which surprised me.

He was heavily involved in the early stages of the project as he tried to make things happen.

As the Hammers panicked under the regular pressure, they faded out toward the end of the half, but pressed hard throughout.

In the first half, he leapt to get on the end of a delightful Fernandes ball but somehow managed to miss it when contact would have guaranteed a goal.

In the final ten minutes of the first half, he attempted to win a penalty by waiting for Kurt Zouma to run into the back of him.

Jon Moss and VAR aren’t having it, and rightly so.

Before the break, he led the press well, but he was virtually non-existent in the second half.

Midfielder ratings for Manchester United

Another whose afternoon was made easier by United’s front men pressing, which West Ham found difficult to deal with in the first 45 minutes.

Four, he had one of the best chances of the game…

