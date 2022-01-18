Man United travel to London to face Brentford with Phil Jones and his team… but Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere to be seen on the flight.

Man United travel to London to face Brentford with Phil Jones and his team… but Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere to be seen on the plane.

As the Manchester United squad arrived in London ahead of their match against Brentford, photographers failed to capture CRISTIANO RONALDO.

Despite the club’s promise to be more environmentally friendly, the Red Devils flew down from Manchester.

Along with goalkeepers Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson, captain Harry Maguire was seen stepping off the plane.

Photographers also captured Donny van de Beek and Phil Jones, who will likely start on the bench against the Bees despite their inexperience.

Ronaldo, however, was absent from the squad due to injury and missed the match against Aston Villa.

Anthony Elanga took his place, and the youngster could be given another chance at Brentford.

Marcus Rashford was also unavailable at Villa Park, but is expected to start on Wednesday.

With United in desperate need of a win, Ralf Rangnick will be desperate to have his star players available.

The German has four victories in eight games and appears to have had a falling out with Anthony Martial, who has been linked with a move away from Manchester United.

Rangnick claimed that Martial refused to travel to Aston Villa, but the striker has denied this.

However, the Red Devils’ manager has revealed that Martial has not trained this week, despite reports linking him to a move abroad.

