Man United verdict: By sticking to Rangnick’s high-press tactics, the Red Devils rediscover mental strength and maintain their lead.

Man United verdict: By sticking to Rangnick’s high-press tactics, the Red Devils rediscover mental strength and keep their lead.

MANCHESTER UNITED beat Brighton 2-0 to respond to Ralf Rangnick’s call to end games early.

Rangnick will be pleased with the three points, but even more so with the manner in which the game was played, especially in the second half.

United, like Southampton on Saturday, missed early chances before fading in the second half.

The Red Devils began to assert their dominance after Cristiano Ronaldo ended his 587-minute goal drought by opening the scoring in the 50th minute.

Rangnick must have been grinning as it was created thanks to United’s high press – Scott McTominay caught Yves Bissiouma in possession, and Ronaldo picked up the loose ball before slamming home a stunning finish.

Following a consultation with the VAR monitor, Anthony Elanga caught Lewis Dunk off guard, pinched the ball from the defender, and was brought down, resulting in Dunk’s red card.

United now had a comfortable lead, but they kept pressing for a second, and they might have got it if it hadn’t been for a brilliant Robert Sanchez save to keep Ronaldo’s close-range header out.

After the draw against Southampton, Rangnick sought the help of psychologist Sascha Lense to improve his squad’s mental strength, with the goal of maintaining leads at the top of his list.

The German emphasized that his team has only won half of the games in which they have scored first.

Rangnick’s side did at least respond to his call to “stick to the gameplan, stay solid, and stay tactically disciplined,” despite missing opportunities to make the game more comfortable.

The only time Brighton came close to scoring was when Jakub Moder’s long-range effort hit the crossbar.

Despite Brighton throwing players forward and the game opening up, United maintained their shape well, avoiding a repeat of the defensive errors Rangnick lamented after Saturday’s draw.

And by sticking to the script, United nearly ended the game earlier.

Because of the pressure on goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, he passed straight to Ronaldo, who squared to Fernandes, who missed from close range.

But, unlike in previous games, United did not let missed chances affect them, and when Fernandes broke through on goal in the 96th minute, he made no mistake, blasting past Sanchez after deceiving the keeper by pretending to shoot.

Rangnick will be hoping that his players take confidence from their performance against a strong Brighton side that had only lost four games this season.

