Man United verdict: David De Gea’s forced Player of the Year form is a bad omen for Rangnick’s floundering giants.

DAVID DE GEA is once again in contention for Manchester United’s Player of the Year award.

However, this does not usually bode well for the club’s Premier League position come May.

In 2014, 2015, and 2016, he won the Sir Matt Busby award after finishing 7th, 4th, and 5th in their respective leagues.

They bucked the trend in 2018 by finishing second, with De Gea winning for the fourth time – though being 19 points behind Manchester City is hardly cause for celebration.

It’s not out of the question that United will follow suit and finish last this season.

To United fans who have endured year after year of watching dross after dross wear their badge, it must sound like a broken record, but where would this club be without De Gea?

With several world-class saves, he has helped the Red Devils avoid yet another mini crisis, denying Brentford a three- or four-goal lead at the break.

That is not an exaggeration.

United were flat and feeble in the first half, as they had been for the majority of Ralf Rangnick’s odd-looking reign.

In a slightly better second half, Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford were the heroes, but De Gea, 31, deserves credit.

He stood up to be counted, as he had done consistently for the past few years.

He now only saves skins and keeps blushes to a minimum.

In a professional manner.

This isn’t a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not have lasted as long as he did if David De Gea had not been in the United side this season.

It’s possible that the top four are no longer visible.

Instead, they’re on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League next season, despite the fact that no one other than David De Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo is of that caliber.

Even Ronaldo appeared exasperated at times, frustrated with this phantom United team.

His outburst after being subbed with 20 minutes remaining was on full display.

He motioned for his teammates to rise.

Only De Gea is capable of retaliating against the Portuguese superstar.

The last time United won the title, not even Ronaldo was present at Old Trafford.

In 2013, De Gea was just a pup, the final hurrah of Sir Alex Ferguson’s glory-glory reign.

It hasn’t been all roses since then – nature…

