Man United verdict: Jadon Sancho has emerged from Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow and begun to carve out a place for himself at Old Trafford.

Man United verdict: Jadon Sancho has begun to emerge from Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow at Old Trafford.

For much of the season, JADON SANCHO has been overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo.

On a much brighter night, however, there were signs that this place might, after all, be big enough for the two of them.

In the days following England’s Euro 2020 defeat, there was a lot of excitement when United announced the signing of Sancho for a whopping £73 million.

After all, at Old Trafford, they’ve always adored their wingers, and here was one who seemed to fit the bill.

However, Sancho was overshadowed by the return of arguably their most famous player for a second stint with the Red Devils a few weeks ago.

In the early weeks of the season, it also limited his opportunities in the starting lineup.

Given that it was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who pushed so hard to sign him, he seemed hesitant to use him, and as a result, his United career began quietly.

When he did play, he appeared jittery and a shadow of the player who had recently ripped up the German league with Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old finally got his chance in the team when Michael Carrick took over as caretaker in November.

Under the former midfielder, he started all three games and scored his first league goal in a creditable draw against Chelsea.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Ralf Rangnick chose him in the starting XI for his first two matches in charge after taking over for the remainder of the season.

And, even though he was back on the bench against Newcastle on Monday, they looked more dangerous after he replaced Fred at halftime.

So, quietly, at Old Trafford, the former City trainee appears to be maturing.

Rangnick’s 4-2-4 formation, which included Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, and Mason Greenwood in the forward line, appears to be ideal for him.

Sancho was able to share the stage with CR7 in this formation, and there was plenty to enjoy from both of them.

Sancho popped up on the left, weaved his way into the box, and rolled a low shot past Wayne Hennessey and into the far corner just before the half-hour mark.

That was the impression I got.

He deserved the goal, but replays showed his effort was drifting wide before a deflection off Clarets captain Ben Mee allowed it to go in.

His subdued joy suggested he already knew, but it wasn’t long before he…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.