Man United verdict: Ronaldo’s tantrums are driving Greenwood into a shell when he should be mentoring wonderkids.

CRISTIANO RONALDO has been preaching attitude this week; perhaps he should follow his own advice.

Let’s just say he wasn’t exactly a shining example of what a team needs in this crucial match for fourth place and Champions League qualification next season.

When things aren’t going well, he’s big on blaming others, both on and off the field.

Take, for example, the match against West Ham.

It only took him four minutes to start flapping his arms at Mason Greenwood, a 20-year-old striker in desperate need of some confidence.

By cutting inside and taking a shot, he made the mistake of relying on his own instinctive two-footed goal-scoring abilities.

It didn’t fall off; instead, it was charged down.

Was it really necessary for Ronaldo to fling his arms out, gesticulating that the ball should have been passed to him instead?

In the ninth minute, Greenwood attempted another goal attempt, but it was unsuccessful.

Ronaldo raised his arm in the air this time, indicating that he should cross it deep for him.

Greenwood then chipped a ball forward in the 15th minute, but Ronaldo signaled that he wanted it to his feet.

Greenwood had made a lively start when he got on the ball, but after that he went into his shell.

Ronaldo is supposed to be a role model and encourage others.

What an example he set when he was sent off against Brentford in the middle of the week and had a public rant.

Greenwood, who had been hauled off himself earlier, can be seen watching with a curious expression from the back of the dugout.

Some of the younger players have been intimidated by Ronaldo.

They’re hesitant to trust their instincts for fear of making a mistake, and they’re afraid of the reaction they might get if they pass to Ronaldo, which Greenwood did.

But Ronaldo’s visible displeasure is not reserved for easy targets like Greenwood.

Just before the half-hour mark, a ball was cleared by West Ham, and Harry Maguire thumped a header back into the box.

The header was squandered because Ronaldo was offside.

To calm it down, Ronaldo made a gesture to Maguire.

He should have just controlled the ball and kept possession, it appears.

The issue had been caused by Ronaldo’s return.

He could have gotten back to an onside position if he had been more alert…

