Man United vs. Aston Villa (FA Cup 3rd Round): Live Stream, TV Channel, Team News, and Kick-Off Time

At Old Trafford, Manchester United face Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa in their first FA Cup match.

Under the leadership of ex-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Red Devils failed to win a single trophy, so German Ralf Rangnick has been brought in to steady the ship until the end of the season.

The team has had a shaky start, losing their most recent Premier League game 1-0 to Wolves.

They can make amends with a solid win over a Villa side who beat them earlier this season at the Theatre of Dreams.

Gerrard, on the other hand, will be looking forward to visiting his old rivals United and plotting their early FA Cup exit.

Harry Maguire sat out the defeat to Wolves and could do so again against Villa, with Phil Jones set to return to the starting line-up.

While Eric Bailly is away on AFCON duty, Victor Lindelof returned to training this week and should be ready to start.

Rangnick’s side is still without Paul Pogba, who is injured.

Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings, who both missed the Brentford defeat, could return to Gerrard’s side.

Philippe Coutinho, the club’s new signing, is unlikely to play just yet.

