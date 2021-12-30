Man United vs Burnley: Player ratings, reactions, and analysis as Ronaldo seals victory over the Clarets.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s looming figure was another reminder of how far United must travel in 2022 as tributes were paid to him all over Old Trafford ahead of his 80th birthday.

Burnley 3-1 Man United (McTominay 8, Mee OG 27, Ronaldo 35, Lennon 38)

The pre-match birthday celebrations for Sir Alex Ferguson may have served as a painful reminder of Manchester United’s fading glory, but Ralf Rangnick managed to avoid disaster this time.

Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho – who forced Ben Mee to concede an own goal – and Cristiano Ronaldo all scored to give the German manager his fifth win since Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

It means United will miss out on the unenviable distinction of finishing a calendar year outside of English football’s top six for the first time in three decades, a fitting gift for Fergie to go with the giant banner fans unfurled before kick-off on Friday to commemorate his 80th birthday.

However, despite extending Rangnick’s unbeaten run to five games against a weakened and struggling Burnley side, United were far from Ferguson-era form.

Both teams had started well, but Ronaldo made two crucial errors in the first eight minutes, the second of which resulted in United’s first goal.

Attempting to switch the ball onto his left foot and nudging it straight to McTominay, the Portuguese forward miscontrolled Mason Greenwood’s intelligent pass back from the byline.

From the edge of the area, the midfielder took advantage of his good fortune by burying an unstoppable shot past Wayne Hennessey.

After being played clean through on goal by Luke Shaw, Ronaldo was only able to scoop the ball over from 15 yards in the eighth minute.

It was a rare instance of Ronaldo displaying poor technique, but Rangnick was relieved that his team was ahead.

Sancho doubled the lead after more good work down the left by Shaw after 26 minutes, and the game appeared to be over.

He let England’s winger cut into the area and shoot past James Tarkowski and into the far corner, thanks to a kind deflection from Ben Mee.

The goals kept coming, with Ronaldo scoring United’s third goal to cap off a frustrating first half.

