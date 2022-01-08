Man United want to give Anthony Elanga a chance to play first-team football every week, so he’ll be loaned out to the Championship.

After catching the eye, Elanga, 19, signed a new contract at Old Trafford, but his bosses now want to see him in the’man’s game’ every week.

United currently have players in front of Elanga, but the speedy wide man has high hopes for the future.

His new contract will keep him at the club until 2026, giving him plenty of time to improve.

Elanga has only appeared in six competitive games for the Red Devils, but he did score against Wolves in the season’s final match.

At the start of December, he made his Champions League debut in a match against Young Boys.

Elanga has played for Sweden at the youth level, but has yet to play for the country at the senior level.

Meanwhile, midfielder James Garner’s contract is up for renewal.

He’s on loan at Nottingham Forest, but he’s curious about his future with United.

The Reds will also decide where Amad Diallo will be loaned.

Several Championship clubs, including Wayne Rooney’s Derby, have high hopes for him.

Ruben Neves is a major target for the Old Trafford club, according to SunSport.

Man United are reportedly preparing a £35 million offer for Neves, but Wolves are demanding at least £40 million.

