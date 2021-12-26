Man United will face Chelsea in a January transfer swoop for Wolves’ Ruben Neves, according to Ralf Rangnick.

Man United will face Chelsea in a January transfer battle for Wolves’ Ruben Neves, according to Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United may have to compete with Chelsea for midfield reinforcements in January, according to reports.

Ralf Rangnick, the new manager, is said to be interested in signing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

Chelsea, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, are also monitoring the 24-year-old, who joined Molineux in July 2017.

Neves is under contract until 2024, and bids are expected to start around £35 million.

Any transfer war between the Premier League’s heavyweights would almost certainly raise that figure.

Rangnick is looking to bolster his midfield options in the coming months as he tries to stay in the top four.

After working together in Germany, United’s interim manager is said to have inquired about RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara.

The Mali international is valued at around £32 million by the Bundesliga club, leaving Rangnick to see what he can get for his money elsewhere.

Boubacar Kamara, a young Marseille player, has also been mentioned as a possible target.

In 2018, Neves helped Wolves gain promotion from the Championship.

Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best midfielders in the English Premier League.

At Old Trafford, he’s being touted as the ideal replacement for the aging Nemanja Matic, who’s rumored to be a target for Newcastle’s mega-rich owners.

