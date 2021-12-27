Man United will not sell Paul Pogba in the January transfer window, but the midfielder has yet to decide whether or not to sign a new contract.

Man United will not sell Paul Pogba in the January transfer window, but the midfielder has yet to decide on a new contract.

According to reports, Manchester United is not in talks about selling Paul Pogba in January.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, the midfielder’s future has been a source of much speculation.

Pogba, who is 28 years old, has not made up his mind about his future.

United have yet to receive a single offer for Pogba, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, ahead of the transfer window opening next month.

The latest contract proposal from the Red Devils was made in July.

And it’s still there on the table.

Real Madrid and PSG are rumored to be interested in the 2018 World Cup winner.

Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent, enraged United in December 2020, when he claimed his client’s time at Old Trafford was ‘over’ ahead of a crucial Champions League match.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

However, the former Juventus star returned to the fold and began the season in blistering form.

In his first four games of the season, Pogba had seven assists, including FOUR against Leeds United.

However, things went wrong in Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing when he was sent off 15 minutes into a half-time substitute appearance.

He has not played since suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty.

England legend John Barnes has urged United to replace Pogba with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong if he leaves.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.