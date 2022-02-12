Man United will offer David de Gea a new contract just six months after his Old Trafford career appeared to be coming to an end.

DE GEA will be offered a new contract six months after his Manchester United career came to an end.

De Gea, 31, has been the bright spot in United’s stumbling season, winning the Premier League Player of the Month award in January.

The club is now planning to exercise a 12-month option to extend the Spanish goalkeeper’s contract until June 2024, giving them more time to negotiate new terms.

Old Trafford executives also recognize that they must deviate from their standard policy of offering players shorter contracts with lower pay when they reach their 30s.

De Gea can still expect to earn around £375,000 per week and benefit from the security of a longer-term contract.

It’s a huge step forward for him after he lost his No. 1 spot to Dean Henderson.

De Gea cut short his vacation and returned to training early, according to SunSport.

It paid off, as he has started every league game, according to a United source. “David was determined to show everyone he was still the No 1 and prove he had a future here,” the source said.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“His most recent contract took nearly 18 months to negotiate.

This time, the club is determined to get things sorted out quickly.

“They think he’s the best in the world and don’t see why he can’t keep going for years.”

Meanwhile, De Gea has slammed his United teammates for squandering yet another lead in their 1-1 draw with Southampton.

“The situation needs to improve quickly,” the stopper wrote on Twitter.

We must realize that this is insufficient.”

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Old Trafford, visit our Manchester United live blog.